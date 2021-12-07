Incoming German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Tuesday that he will make his first official visit after taking office to France on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Incoming German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Tuesday that he will make his first official visit after taking office to France on Friday.

Scholz, the center-right Social Democrat leader and acting finance minister, will be voted in as Federal chancellor in parliament on Wednesday morning.

"My first trip abroad (as Chancellor) will be to Paris, I've announced it in advance and will fulfill this promise," Scholz said at a press conference.

After Paris, Scholz said he intends to travel to Brussels and meet there with his EU colleagues at the Council of the European Union. He noted that the transatlantic relationship is also important for Germany.

Last week, the SPD, the Alliance 90/The Greens, and the Free Democratic Party presented in Berlin their coalition agreement under which the prospective cabinet will work with Scholz at helm.