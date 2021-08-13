UrduPoint.com

Germany's Infineon Sees Chip Shortages Until 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 10:44 PM

Germany's Infineon sees chip shortages until 2023

Germany's biggest chipmaker Infineon expects the current global supply shortage to last well into 2023, its chief executive said on Friday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Germany's biggest chipmaker Infineon expects the current global supply shortage to last well into 2023, its chief executive said on Friday.

In an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Reinhard Ploss said when the shortfall in chips would end would be dependent on not just demand, but also on how quickly manufacturing capacity can be expanded.

Construction of new plants and sites where silicon wafers can be processed into chips can take up to two and a half years, he said.

Even upgrading existing plants would require up to a year.

"In areas where we have to wait for new semiconductor manufacturing, the chip shortage may stretch into 2023," he said.

Related Topics

Shortage May

Recent Stories

Supreme Court orders police to clear Katcha area i ..

Supreme Court orders police to clear Katcha area in RYK from dacoits

5 minutes ago
 Governor's message on Independence Day

Governor's message on Independence Day

5 minutes ago
 Denmark to shut Kabul embassy, Finland evacuates s ..

Denmark to shut Kabul embassy, Finland evacuates staff

5 minutes ago
 Australia Tries to Rescue Afghans Previously Invol ..

Australia Tries to Rescue Afghans Previously Involved With Coalition - Prime Min ..

9 minutes ago
 Iqbal Museum decorated with buntings on 75th Indep ..

Iqbal Museum decorated with buntings on 75th Independence Day

9 minutes ago
 Niazi pays tribute to Jinnah on Independence Day C ..

Niazi pays tribute to Jinnah on Independence Day Celebrations

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.