Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Germany's biggest chipmaker Infineon expects the current global supply shortage to last well into 2023, its chief executive said on Friday.

In an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Reinhard Ploss said when the shortfall in chips would end would be dependent on not just demand, but also on how quickly manufacturing capacity can be expanded.

Construction of new plants and sites where silicon wafers can be processed into chips can take up to two and a half years, he said.

Even upgrading existing plants would require up to a year.

"In areas where we have to wait for new semiconductor manufacturing, the chip shortage may stretch into 2023," he said.