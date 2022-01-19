(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Annual Inflation in Germany in December accelerated to 5.3% from 5.2% a month earlier, the country's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Wednesday.

Annual inflation reached its highest level since June 1992, when it hit 5.8%, compared to the same month a year before. The average annual inflation for 2021 totaled 3.

1%, with the peak of 4.5% last measured in 1993.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices in Germany rose by 0.5% in December.

Growth of German consumer prices slowed down from 6% to 5.7% from 6% under EU year-on-year standard and maintained the 0.3% growth month-on-month.

The indicators fully coincided with the forecast of analysts and preliminary estimates, Destatis said.