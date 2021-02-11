UrduPoint.com
Germany's Interior Ministry Declines To Comment On Yulia Navalnaya's Arrival

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Germany's Interior Ministry Declines to Comment on Yulia Navalnaya's Arrival

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The German Federal Ministry of the Interior does not provide comments on individual people, a ministry spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday when asked to comment if Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Russian activist Alexey Navalny, had indeed arrived in Germany.

Comments were also declined earlier in the day by the German government, the Federal Foreign Office and the management of Frankfurt Airport.

"We do not comment on individual cases and individual people," the spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, German news outlet Der Spiegel reported that Navalnaya had landed at Frankfurt Airport for what may be a private visit to Germany.

Later that day, several passengers of the plane that carried Navalnaya confirmed this information to Sputnik. They said that Ms. Navalnaya used an alternative exit to leave the airport after separating from other passengers in the transit zone before passport controls.

