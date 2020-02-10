UrduPoint.com
Germany's Ischinger Vows 'Maximum Security' At Munich Conference Amid Virus Fears

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 05:03 PM

Wolfgang Ischinger, the chairman of the high-profile Munich Security Conference, promised on Monday to take extensive medical precautions in response to the coronavirus epidemi

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Wolfgang Ischinger, the chairman of the high-profile Munich Security Conference, promised on Monday to take extensive medical precautions in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

This week's conference is hosted by the main city in the German state of Bavaria, where 11 of the country's 13 confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected among employees of a firm and their families.

"We will take all necessary steps at the conference venue. We are working together with health authorities on disinfection and other measures," Ischinger said.

The former German diplomat said that Federal and regional government agencies would do everything in their power to guarantee "maximum security" at the conference, without inconveniencing Chinese delegates.

The epidemic broke out in the mainland Chinese city of Wuhan last December and has spread to 24 other countries. Several Chinese guests said they would not attend the gathering, which will discuss the outbreak on Saturday.

