UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Justice Ministry Says Responded To Russia's Legal Aid Requests On Navalny Case

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 08:19 PM

Germany's Justice Ministry Says Responded to Russia's Legal Aid Requests on Navalny Case

The German Federal Office of Justice responded on February 11 to the letter of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office regarding four requests for legal assistance in the incident related to the hospitalization of Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny, the office's representative told Sputnik on Saturday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The German Federal Office of Justice responded on February 11 to the letter of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office regarding four requests for legal assistance in the incident related to the hospitalization of Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny, the office's representative told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said that Berlin for the fifth time refused to respond to Moscow's request on the Navalny case, which may indicate that Germany ignored the provisions of the European Convention on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters.

"We have responded to Russia's four requests for legal assistance regarding Navalny's case, as far as possible in accordance with the European convention on legal aid, German legislature, on the basis of information transmitted by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office ... The Federal Office of Justice is still in touch with the Russian Prosecutor General's Office. The response to the letter from the Russian Prosecutor General's Office dated January 21, 2021, on four previous requests for legal assistance was given [on February 11," the official said.

Navalny was airlifted to a Berlin clinic in late August after falling into a coma in the Russian city of Omsk. While Russian doctors linked his condition to a metabolic disorder, the German government later claimed to have evidence of his poisoning with a nerve agent from the Novichok group. Laboratories in France and Sweden have subsequently backed this conclusion. In September, Navalny was discharged from the hospital.

Russian prosecutors and police began a pretrial investigation the day Navalny was hospitalized. Moscow has said that the probes were opened de facto and if the poisonous substance was confirmed, they would be launched de jure as well. According to the Kremlin, Russia is ready to cooperate with Europe on this incident but will need some information first. However, none of those countries has shared their evidence with Moscow.

According to the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, Germany rejected most of the requests, and the provided protocols of the interrogation of Navalny and his wife were "meaningless."

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Europe France German Wife Germany Berlin Omsk Sweden January February May August September Criminals From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Karachi Kings win the toss, opt to bowl fir ..

7 minutes ago

Over 1,200 Families Evacuated Before Tropical Stor ..

32 seconds ago

CCPO Lahore visited Sundas Foundation Headquarters ..

33 seconds ago

Soldier embraces martyrdom, two terrorists killed ..

35 seconds ago

Land dispute claims two lives in Pishin

36 seconds ago

Germany declines arms export to India for "poor hu ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.