Germany's Labor Market Continues To Recover From COVID-19 Crisis

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 02:43 PM

The number of unemployed in Germany in December decreased by 378,000 year-on-year, but was still 102,000 higher than in pre-crisis level two years ago, the Federal Employment Agency (BA) said on Tuesday

As is usual for this time of the year, monthly unemployment figures rose slightly in December and were up 12,000 month-on-month at 2.33 million, according to BA.

"The labor market performed well at the end of the year. This means that the recovery of recent months has continued," said head of BA Detlef Scheele.

The country's unemployment rate remained unchanged month-on-month and stood at 5.1 percent in December, according to BA.

However, there were "uncertainties due to the pandemic situation," Scheele said, stressing that notifications for short-time work, a form of government support to avoid layoffs in times of crisis, rose sharply in December.

The number of people registered for short-time work almost tripled within one month and surged from 104,000 in November to 286,000 in December, according to the latest data by BA. The annual average number of short-time workers, however, dropped significantly and fell to an estimated 1.85 million in 2021.

Germany's labor market was "again supported to a considerable extent by providing short-time work in 2021, although actual claims have decreased significantly compared with the first COVID-19 year," BA noted.

Federal Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Hubertus Heil said during a press conference on Tuesday that "the upturn in the overall economy will take place, albeit with a time delay due to the challenge of the Omicron variant."

