BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Armin Laschet, the candidate from the conservative CDU/CSU alliance for the German chancellorship in the upcoming elections, is facing new plagiarism accusations for allegedly failing to credit yet another source in his 2009 book on immigration, Stefan Weber, a well-known Austrian plagiarism hunter, said on Tuesday.

This past Friday, Laschet apologized for "copyright mistakes" after Twitter users drew parallels between a part of the politician's book and the work of political scientist Karsten Weizenegger. The book was published at a time when Laschet served as the minister for generations, family, women and integration in North Rhine-Westphalia.

This time, Weber discovered new paragraphs that may have been borrowed from Hans Mayer, a political scientist and politician from Munich, without proper citation.

Laschet has vowed that the book would be further reviewed to determine whether "there are other mistakes."

Last month, Laschet's rival, Annalena Baerbock of The Greens party, admitted that she, too, had failed to list sources used in a new book, which cost her a drop in ratings.