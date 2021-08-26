German chancellor candidate Armin Laschet on Thursday called the allied forces' hasty exit from Afghanistan a testimony to the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) victory over the West

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) German chancellor candidate Armin Laschet on Thursday called the allied forces' hasty exit from Afghanistan a testimony to the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) victory over the West.

The White House said on Wednesday that US forces were on track to complete their mission by President Joe Biden's self-imposed deadline of August 31. Laschet said G7 leaders had failed to convince Biden to extend this timeline to allow for more evacuations.

"It is a bitter disappointment.

It means that our armed forces will have to leave the country out of security concerns even before August 31 and that the West will again be defeated by an authoritarian, medieval and violent ideology of the Taliban," he told reporters.

Laschet, premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, said that the German state would take in 1,000 female activists and other Afghan women in need of protection. He said he hoped that the global community would press the Taliban to keep land routes out of Afghanistan open past August 31.