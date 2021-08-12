UrduPoint.com

Germany's Laschet Supports Decision To Suspend Migrants Deportation To Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Germany's Laschet Supports Decision to Suspend Migrants Deportation to Afghanistan

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Armin Laschet, the conservative CDU/CSU alliance's candidate for the German chancellorship, supported on Thursday the interior minister's decision to suspend deportation of illegal migrants to Afghanistan amid growing violence in their country.

On Wednesday, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer ordered suspending forced deportation of Afghan refugees, as the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) seized vast areas in their country.

"I have always said deportation should go on as long as the situation is assessed as safe, and it was assessed as safe until yesterday.

We are not talking about children and families, we are talking about convicted criminals, rapists and terrorists ... After yesterday's assessments, this is impossible, and the head of the German Interior Ministry made a right decision to suspend deportation until a new assessment is provided. We must monitor the situation," Laschet said, as aired by N24 broadcaster.

