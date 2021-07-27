(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) A threat warning declared in the German city of Leverkusen over the explosion at a chemical plant has been partially lifted, the local authorities said on Tuesday.

The blast took place at the Chempark waste incineration site earlier in the day, killing one person and injuring 31 others, with four people still missing.

The cause has yet to be established.

"Windows and doors must remain closed in the Burig neighborhood. For the rest of the city areas, this warning has been lifted," the authorities said.

The pollution levels are within the norm, and measures are taken as a precaution, the statement added.