BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Germany's Liberals will begin trilateral negotiations with the Social Democrats and The Greens on the formation of a new cabinet on Thursday, Free Democratic Party (FDP) leader Christian Lindner said.

"After reaching an agreement with The Greens, a proposal was made to convene for trilateral negotiations tomorrow (with the Social Democratic Party of Germany). The meeting will be held," Lindner told reporters on Wednesday.

At the same time, the liberal FDP does not rule out the possibility of forming a government with the conservative CDU/CSU alliance, Lindner said.