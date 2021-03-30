UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Lower Saxony Imposes Curfew Amid 3rd Wave Of COVID-19 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 12:40 AM

Germany's Lower Saxony Imposes Curfew Amid 3rd Wave of COVID-19 - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Authorities of the German state of Lower Saxony are introducing curfews in most regions amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, NDR public broadcaster reported on Monday.

According to the media outlet, Lower Saxony's eight municipalities will impose the restriction. Curfew in Hanover, the capital of the state, will come into force on Thursday and will last 12 days. Residents are instructed to stay at home from 10.00 p.m. to 5.00 a.m. (20:00 to 03:00 GMT). The exceptions will be made for people who need to travel for work, receive medical or psychological assistance, attend religious events and visit relatives who require care.

Regions of Cloppenburg and Emsland are also imposing a night curfew in Lower Saxony from Wednesday, which will start an hour earlier ” from 9.

00 p.m. In Emsland's Papenburg district, a week-long curfew will be introduced on Sunday, and the Peine district on Tuesday. Several other regions are considering the possibility of introducing a curfew.

On March 23, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, following a discussion with regional heads on further steps to respond to the spread of the coronavirus disease, said the quarantine in Germany was extended until April 18, whereas related restrictions would be toughened during the Easter period ” from April 1 to April 5. The authorities urged citizens to avoid traveling domestically and abroad in 2021.

Germany has confirmed a total of 2.78 million cases of COVID-19 and nearly 76,000 fatalities.

Related Topics

German Visit Germany Angela Merkel March April Sunday Media From Million Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

National Media Team discusses several initiatives ..

1 hour ago

Ministers, officials and experts address ambassado ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 14th edition of Art Dubai

2 hours ago

SEWA announces electronic transformation in provid ..

2 hours ago

UAE commences COVID-19 vaccine production with Hay ..

2 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, French Ambassador discuss academic ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.