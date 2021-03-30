(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Authorities of the German state of Lower Saxony are introducing curfews in most regions amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, NDR public broadcaster reported on Monday.

According to the media outlet, Lower Saxony's eight municipalities will impose the restriction. Curfew in Hanover, the capital of the state, will come into force on Thursday and will last 12 days. Residents are instructed to stay at home from 10.00 p.m. to 5.00 a.m. (20:00 to 03:00 GMT). The exceptions will be made for people who need to travel for work, receive medical or psychological assistance, attend religious events and visit relatives who require care.

Regions of Cloppenburg and Emsland are also imposing a night curfew in Lower Saxony from Wednesday, which will start an hour earlier ” from 9.

00 p.m. In Emsland's Papenburg district, a week-long curfew will be introduced on Sunday, and the Peine district on Tuesday. Several other regions are considering the possibility of introducing a curfew.

On March 23, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, following a discussion with regional heads on further steps to respond to the spread of the coronavirus disease, said the quarantine in Germany was extended until April 18, whereas related restrictions would be toughened during the Easter period ” from April 1 to April 5. The authorities urged citizens to avoid traveling domestically and abroad in 2021.

Germany has confirmed a total of 2.78 million cases of COVID-19 and nearly 76,000 fatalities.