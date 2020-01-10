UrduPoint.com
Germany's Lufthansa Group Cancels Tehran Flights Through Jan. 20 Citing Security Concerns

Fri 10th January 2020

Lufthansa Group, an airline conglomerate headed by Germany's flag carrier Lufthansa, announced on Friday that all flights to and from the Iranian capital of Tehran will be canceled until January 20, with the group citing security concerns in the region after a Ukraine International Airlines flight crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Lufthansa Group, an airline conglomerate headed by Germany's flag carrier Lufthansa, announced on Friday that all flights to and from the Iranian capital of Tehran will be canceled until January 20, with the group citing security concerns in the region after a Ukraine International Airlines flight crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport.

The group canceled a direct Lufthansa flight between Tehran and Frankfurt on Wednesday, and announced on the same day that its planes would avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace. On Thursday, a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt departed for Tehran, only for the aircraft to divert back to Germany while flying over Romania, according to aircraft tracker Flightradar24.

In a statement, Lufthansa Group stated that the cancellations were a precautionary measure due to the uncertain security situation in Iranian airspace and around Tehran's major international airport.

Austrian Airlines, a Lufthansa Group subsidiary, also announced on Friday that all its flights to and from Tehran would be canceled through January 20.

On Wednesday, a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed in the vicinity of Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport minutes after takeoff. All 176 people on board were killed, including citizens of Iran, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Canada, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised Iranian officials for the speed and transparency of the ongoing investigation. A team of specialists from Ukraine has arrived in Tehran to help the investigation, while the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Canada have all offered support.

A number of international leaders, including US President Donald Trump, have hinted that the plane may have crashed after being struck by a missile. Iranian officials have rejected this possibility.

