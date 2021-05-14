BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Lufthansa decided to temporarily suspend flights to Israel until May 17, though the air traffic will presumably be resumed on May 18, the airline told Sputnik on Friday.

"In the light of the current events, Lufthansa suspends flights to Israel until May 17, flights are expected to resume on May 18," a spokesperson said.

According to the carrier, Lufthansa was supposed to resume air traffic from Saturday, May 15, but "due to the recent developments" in the middle East, the date was postponed. The representative also stressed that the final decision on the resumption of flights will be made based on the assessment of the situation as of Monday, May 17.