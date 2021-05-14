UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Lufthansa Halts Flights To Israel Until May 17 - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 06:10 PM

Germany's Lufthansa Halts Flights to Israel Until May 17 - Spokesperson

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Lufthansa decided to temporarily suspend flights to Israel until May 17, though the air traffic will presumably be resumed on May 18, the airline told Sputnik on Friday.

"In the light of the current events, Lufthansa suspends flights to Israel until May 17, flights are expected to resume on May 18," a spokesperson said.

According to the carrier, Lufthansa was supposed to resume air traffic from Saturday, May 15, but "due to the recent developments" in the middle East, the date was postponed. The representative also stressed that the final decision on the resumption of flights will be made based on the assessment of the situation as of Monday, May 17.

Related Topics

Israel Traffic Middle East May From

Recent Stories

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

57 minutes ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

4 hours ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.