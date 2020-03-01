MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) German airline Lufthansa has decided to reduce the number its short- and medium-haul flights by 25 percent given the increasing number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across Europe and the world.

"As a result of the current situation caused by the accelerated spread of the coronavirus, the Lufthansa Group has decided on taking further measures to counteract the economic consequences. Within the coming weeks, the number of short- and medium-haul flights will be reduced by up to 25 percent, depending on the further development of the spread of the coronavirus," the company said in a press release on Saturday.

The airlines added that it would also further reduce their flight schedule on long-haul routes.

To date, the German authorities have registered over 100 COVID-19 cases in the country, while there have been no fatalities reported so far. As for Europe, in general, over 1,300 people have contracted the disease with Italy recording the highest numbers of both fatality and infection cases.

On a global scale, to date, the coronavirus disease has infected over 85,000 people, of whom 2,900 have died and nearly 40,000 have recovered. The deadly epidemic has spread to over 55 countries so far.