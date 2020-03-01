UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Lufthansa To Reduce Quarter Of Flights During Next Weeks Over Coronavirus Spread

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 10:30 AM

Germany's Lufthansa to Reduce Quarter of Flights During Next Weeks Over Coronavirus Spread

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) German airline Lufthansa has decided to reduce the number its short- and medium-haul flights by 25 percent given the increasing number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across Europe and the world.

"As a result of the current situation caused by the accelerated spread of the coronavirus, the Lufthansa Group has decided on taking further measures to counteract the economic consequences. Within the coming weeks, the number of short- and medium-haul flights will be reduced by up to 25 percent, depending on the further development of the spread of the coronavirus," the company said in a press release on Saturday.

The airlines added that it would also further reduce their flight schedule on long-haul routes.

To date, the German authorities have registered over 100 COVID-19 cases in the country, while there have been no fatalities reported so far. As for Europe, in general, over 1,300 people have contracted the disease with Italy recording the highest numbers of both fatality and infection cases.

On a global scale, to date, the coronavirus disease has infected over 85,000 people, of whom 2,900 have died and nearly 40,000 have recovered. The deadly epidemic has spread to over 55 countries so far.

Related Topics

World Europe German Company Died Italy Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 1, 2020 in Pakistan

19 minutes ago

UAE Press: Precaution key word as virus mayhem con ..

33 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi slams rumoured co ..

9 hours ago

UAE Tour&#039;s coronavirus cases didn&#039;t mix ..

10 hours ago

OIC welcomes US-Taliban agreement

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.