Germany's Lufthansa To Sell Catering Business LSG Group To Private Equity Firm

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 10:00 PM

German airline Lufthansa said on Wednesday that it had made a decision to sell the rest of its onboard catering business, LSG Group, to European private equity firm Aurelius

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) German airline Lufthansa said on Wednesday that it had made a decision to sell the rest of its onboard catering business, LSG Group, to European private equity firm Aurelius.

The sale includes all the classic catering, onboard retail and food commerce activities of the LSG Group as well as the LSG Group's brands with all 131 LSG Sky Chefs customer service centers in the Americas, Emerging Markets and Asia-Pacific regions, the company's press release reads.

The LSG Group employs around 19,000 people and operates 36 joint ventures worldwide.

The acquisition is expected to be closed in the third quarter of 2023.

In December 2019, Lufthansa started disposing of its catering activities by selling its European LSG Sky Chefs business to Switzerland-based airline catering company Gategroup.

