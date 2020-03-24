A new EU naval mission to curb the flow of weapons to war-torn Libya is based on an existing UN resolution and does not require additional authorization, the German foreign minister said Monday

Operation Sophia was extended until the end of March but stripped of its naval assets after being accused of encouraging migrant influx. Operation Irene will focus on enforcing the UN arms embargo on Libya. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it needed the approval of the UN Security Council.

"The mission.

.. is based on the existing UN Security Council's resolution of 2016 which was prolonged last year. We are therefore confident that there is a legal basis for it and that a separate resolution is, in our opinion, not needed," Heiko Maas told reporters in a video press conference.

The European Union is expected to agree outstanding "small technicalities" of Operation Irene before the mandate of the current naval mission expires this month, he said, adding that this would prove the 27-nation bloc's ability to act and assume responsibility in the region.