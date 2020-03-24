UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Maas Argues New EU Mission To Enforce Libya Arms Embargo Has UN Mandate

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

Germany's Maas Argues New EU Mission to Enforce Libya Arms Embargo Has UN Mandate

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) A new EU naval mission to curb the flow of weapons to war-torn Libya is based on an existing UN resolution and does not require additional authorization, the German foreign minister said Monday.

Operation Sophia was extended until the end of March but stripped of its naval assets after being accused of encouraging migrant influx. Operation Irene will focus on enforcing the UN arms embargo on Libya. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it needed the approval of the UN Security Council.

"The mission.

.. is based on the existing UN Security Council's resolution of 2016 which was prolonged last year. We are therefore confident that there is a legal basis for it and that a separate resolution is, in our opinion, not needed," Heiko Maas told reporters in a video press conference.

The European Union is expected to agree outstanding "small technicalities" of Operation Irene before the mandate of the current naval mission expires this month, he said, adding that this would prove the 27-nation bloc's ability to act and assume responsibility in the region.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Russia German European Union Libya March 2016

Recent Stories

Germany's Maas Argues New EU Mission to Enforce Li ..

2 seconds ago

France Registers 860 COVID-19 Deaths, Over 3,000 N ..

3 seconds ago

Coronavirus Death Toll in France Rises by 186 in P ..

5 seconds ago

Pentagon to Deploy Field Hospitals to Seattle, New ..

6 seconds ago

Russian Finance Ministry Not Planning to Slash 202 ..

40 minutes ago

Hackers Attack Hospital System of Coronavirus-Hit ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.