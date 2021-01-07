UrduPoint.com
Germany's Maas Blames Trump For Inciting Capitol Chaos

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Germany's Maas Blames Trump for Inciting Capitol Chaos

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Thursday piled blame on US President Donald Trump for inciting his supporters to storm the seat of the American parliament, which left four people dead and a dozen injured.

"Who, like Trump, spends years on incendiary rhetoric and constantly incites their supporters bears responsibility for this attack at the heart of the American democracy," he wrote in an article for the Spiegel weekly.

Hundreds of protesters wearing Trump's merchandise and waving confederate flags stormed the US Capitol building on Wednesday, as the chambers were verifying electoral college votes for Joe Biden. The breach prompted lawmakers to shelter under their seats.

Maas argued that the mob did not speak for the majority of US citizens, who elected Biden as the nation's next president on November 3.

Trump continued to make claims of electoral fraud on Twitter on Wednesday, causing the social media platform to suspend his account.

"Every Republican with a shred of responsibility should now speak out clearly against Trump. The American history has decided: This election was just. Anyone who does not respect it ignores the will of their own people," Maas wrote.

The Congress confirmed Biden's victory in the early hours of Thursday, after the police removed protesters from the building. Maas praised Biden's call for moderation during the Capitol standoff, saying Germany stood by his administration.

