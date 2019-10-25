German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas described on Friday Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's initiative on creating an internationally-controlled safe zone in northern Syria as "theoretical debates."

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas described on Friday Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's initiative on creating an internationally-controlled safe zone in northern Syria as "theoretical debates."

On Monday, Kramp-Karrenbauer said that she would propose to the NATO member states the creation of an internationally-controlled safe zone, with the involvement of Turkey and Russia, in northern Syria.

"If you want to propose something serious, you should discuss that in the government and with international partners ... Honestly, we do not have time to hold such theoretical debates. Instead of that, we should think about how we can help the Syrian people. As many as 300,000 people left homes there over the Turkish initiative [military operation in northern Syria]. Turkey hosts 3 million Syrian refugees, Jordan 1 million, Lebanon 2 million and all of them will have to survive the next winter. We should think about how we can provide these people with prospects for the future," Maas told the ZDF broadcaster, commenting on Kramp-Karrenbauer's initiative.

Maas also said that he would meet his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, on Saturday to discuss matters related to making the ceasefire between Ankara and the Kurds permanent.

The foreign minister pointed out the importance of providing civilians in the conflict-hit area with humanitarian assistance and the need to solve the crisis by peaceful means.

"Any other solution will be short-term. Only all these three elements a ceasefire, humanitarian assistance and the Syrian-led political process will allow us to speak about a long-lasting solution," Maas said.

He also expressed hope that there would be great progress in settling the Syrian conflict next year.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish units and the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia). The United States and Turkey came to an agreement on October 17 for a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters.

As the five-day ceasefire came to an end, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a deal late on Tuesday to pull the Kurdish fighters back and establish joint patrols in the operation zone in northeastern Syria along the Turkish border.