Germany's Maas Calls For Action Against Terrorism After Mali Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 11:10 PM

Germany's Maas Calls for Action Against Terrorism After Mali Attack

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas promised on Friday that his country would stand up to Malian insurgency after a suicide car bombing of a camp in Mali's north injured at least 13 UN peacekeepers.

"Today's treacherous attack underscores once again the importance of standing up to terrorists. Mali and Sahel must be freed from the curse of terrorism," he said in a statement.

Maas said 12 German soldiers in the UN contingent were injured, three of them seriously. The Belgian Defense Ministry said its soldier was also hurt.

The UN mission to Mali, MINUSCA, said a suicide bomber attacked a temporary camp near the village of Ichagara in the northeastern Gao region on Friday morning. The camp was set up to secure the passage of Malian troops to the northern town of Kidal after they came under an attack on Thursday.

The UN maintains a 13,000 strong force in the western African country, which has been roiled by Islamist insurgency since militants linked to the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia) hijacked a Tuareg rebellion in 2012.

