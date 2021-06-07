UrduPoint.com
Germany's Maas Calls For End To Vetoes On EU Foreign Policy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:20 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Top German diplomat Heiko Maas said on Monday that the European Union must do away with the right of member states to veto the entire bloc's foreign policy decisions.

"We can no longer be held hostage by those who paralyze the European foreign policy with their vetoes.

Those who do it will sooner or later risk Europe's unity... The veto has to go," he said at a video meeting of German diplomats.

Germany clashed with Hungary after the southeastern European nation defied the EU majority to block an EU statement that criticized China for its alleged rights violations in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong. Beijing has repeatedly denied the allegations.

