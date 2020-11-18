UrduPoint.com
Germany's Maas Concerned Over Future Of Afghan Peace Talks In Light Of US Troops Cuts

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 09:57 PM

Germany's Maas Concerned Over Future of Afghan Peace Talks in Light of US Troops Cuts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday that he was concerned about the future of the Afghan peace talks after the US announced it was moving on with President Donald Trump's plans to cut its military contingent in the war-torn country.

On Tuesday, US Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said that the US would cut the number of its troops in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 by January 15 in line with Trump's initiative. Miller also said he had already briefed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the plans.

"Politically, it remains very important for us not to risk what we have achieved so far by hastily taking steps. We are concerned about the US announcement and what it might mean for the current peace talks in Afghanistan. The fact that the sides started negotiating and began a dialogue in a constructive way, cannot be taken for granted.

The process is only at an early stage, there are so many uncertainties and obstacles ahead and we should not add additional barriers that will most likely entail a hasty withdrawal of troops," Maas said at a joint video-conference with Greek Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Varvitsiotis Miltiadis, as broadcast by the German Foreign Ministry via Facebook.

Maas added that Germany maintains a close contact with the US partners on this issue, as well as with NATO allies and the organization's secretary general.

The intra-Afghan talks between the government and the Taliban radical movement began in September, after the latter reached a landmark deal with the US in February. According to the Taliban-US peace deal, the US will completely withdraw its military from Afghanistan, provided that the Taliban stop using Afghan territory for attacks on the US and its allies.

