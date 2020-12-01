BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Germany is confident that the transition of power to the new US administration will be orderly and not produce any international crises, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a virtual doorstep ahead of NATO foreign ministers' online meeting, Maas was asked whether he was concerned about an alleged risk of unilateral steps by incumbent Donald Trump during his last days in office.

"I am sure that Washington will organize it in a way that this will not lead to international consequences, that security aspects where we shoulder responsibility internationally will not have detrimental consequences," the minister said.

With the official results of the November 3 election yet to be announced, all major US media outlets have called the race for Joe Biden. Though Trump authorized the start of a formal transition to the Democrat team in late November, he does not concede his defeat and vows to keep strongly fighting alleged voter fraud.

Media, meanwhile, speculate that Trump might create foreign policy chaos in his final days in office. The New York Times reported in mid-November that he had sought options for attacking Iran's nuclear site, but Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other senior officials urged him against it.