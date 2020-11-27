BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is holding a meeting in Berlin with his Ethiopian counterpart, Demeke Mekonnen, with the conflict in Ethiopia's northern province of Tigray being on the agenda, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said on Friday.

The hostilities in northern Ethiopia began earlier in the month after the Federal government had accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the region's ruling party that stands in opposition to the central authorities, of attacking a local military base and launched a security operation against it.

"German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is meeting today with the colleague, Demeke Mekonnen, who also serves as Ethiopia's deputy prime minister. The talks have already started, they are discussing bilateral and regional issues, but first and foremost, of course, the conflict in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray," Sasse said at a briefing.

The meeting is said to take place in person as a part of the Ethiopian minister's tour across Europe.

This week, the federal government declared an assault on the region's capital of Mekelle after the TPLF had refused its 72-hour ultimatum to surrender.