UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Maas Discusses Conflict In Tigray With Ethiopian Foreign Minister - Berlin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Germany's Maas Discusses Conflict in Tigray With Ethiopian Foreign Minister - Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is holding a meeting in Berlin with his Ethiopian counterpart, Demeke Mekonnen, with the conflict in Ethiopia's northern province of Tigray being on the agenda, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said on Friday.

The hostilities in northern Ethiopia began earlier in the month after the Federal government had accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the region's ruling party that stands in opposition to the central authorities, of attacking a local military base and launched a security operation against it.

"German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is meeting today with the colleague, Demeke Mekonnen, who also serves as Ethiopia's deputy prime minister. The talks have already started, they are discussing bilateral and regional issues, but first and foremost, of course, the conflict in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray," Sasse said at a briefing.

The meeting is said to take place in person as a part of the Ethiopian minister's tour across Europe.

This week, the federal government declared an assault on the region's capital of Mekelle after the TPLF had refused its 72-hour ultimatum to surrender.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe German Berlin Ethiopia Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Abraham Accords to elevate UAE as regional logisti ..

1 hour ago

Held under the patronage of Mansoor bin Mohammed a ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharif offers mother's funeral prayer in Lon ..

2 hours ago

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

2 hours ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

2 hours ago

Use of facemask can save 95% people from pandemic: ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.