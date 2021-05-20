UrduPoint.com
Germany's Maas Expresses Solidarity With Israel

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas expressed his solidarity with Israel during a trip to the country on Thursday, saying it must be able to protect itself against Hamas rocket strikes.

"As long as there are states and groups that threaten Israel with destruction, it must be able to protect its people. Germany will continue contributing to making sure it stays that way," he said.

Maas stressed that Germany supported international efforts for a ceasefire and believed that violence needed to end as soon as possible "in the interest of the people.

"

"We are convinced that a life of lasting security and peace will only be possible once Israelis and Palestinians on both sides will live independently," he added.

Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas have exchanged thousands of rocket strikes since May 10 when police and Palestinians clashed across eastern Jerusalem after weeks of rising tensions. The firing has killed 12 Israelis and 230 people in Gaza, almost a quarter of them children.

