Germany's Maas Holds Talks With Newly-Sworn In US Secretary Of State Blinken

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 11:10 PM

Germany's Maas Holds Talks With Newly-Sworn in US Secretary of State Blinken

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass on Wednesday held phone talks with the newly appointed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Today, in a telephone conversation, I congratulated the new US counterpart, Blinken, on his appointment and we agreed to closely coordinate the role of China, the [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran] JCPOA, activities in Afghanistan and the joint fight against climate change," Maas wrote on Twitter.

Blinken, preceded by Mike Pompeo, was officially sworn into office on Wednesday, becoming the 71st Secretary of State.

More Stories From World

