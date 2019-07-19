UrduPoint.com
Germany's Maas Lauds Russian Efforts To Advance Syrian Political Process

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 12:00 AM

Germany's Maas Lauds Russian Efforts to Advance Syrian Political Process

BONN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Thursday noted Russia's efforts in promoting political process in Syria, adding that Moscow and Berlin agreed there could be no military solution to the crisis.

"There will be no stable Syria without a functioning political process. That's what we need to focus on.

Russia has taken steps to encourage Damascus to take part in this process. This is obviously a good thing," he said.

Maas, who spoke alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the opening of the St. Petersburg Forum in Bonn, said measures should be taken to prevent clashes in Syria's northwestern Idlib region from escalating and suggested it was time that a constitutional committee was formed.

