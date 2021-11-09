UrduPoint.com

Germany's Maas Marks Day Of Jewish Pogroms, Berlin Wall Fall

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urged the nation on Tuesday to learn from its history as it observed the double anniversary of the 1938 Jewish pogroms and the 1989 fall of the Berlin Wall.

"Our country is shaped by its history ” for better and for worse. We can and must learn from it," he tweeted.

More than 80 years have passed since Nazi brownshirts and their followers smashed windows in stores and homes of Jews across Germany, during a night of violence on November 9 that came to be known as Kristallnacht, or the Night of Broken Glass.

The same night, half a century later, Berliners saw the wall that divided the German capital into East and West Berlin being broken apart with hammers after days of mass demonstrations for democracy. The wall's collapse marked the start of German reunification, which concluded in October of 1990.

