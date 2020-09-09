EU nations should help Greece in the wake of the devastating fire in a migrant camp on the island of Lesbos, including via relocating refugees across the bloc, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) EU nations should help Greece in the wake of the devastating fire in a migrant camp on the island of Lesbos, including via relocating refugees across the bloc, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

A huge blaze destroyed the overcrowded Moria facility in the early hours of Wednesday, leaving some 12,000 migrants without shelter.

The fire broke out following reports about 35 camp residents having been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"What happened in Moria is a humanitarian catastrophe. Together with the European Commission and other EU members willing to help, we need to find out as quickly as possible how we can support Greece. This also includes the distribution of refugees among those who are willing to take them in in the EU," Maas wrote on Twitter.

European Council President Charles Michel earlier said that the bloc is in touch with the Greek authorities and ready to mobilize support.