Germany's Maas Praises Chile Constitutional Referendum As 'Good Day For Democracy'

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 08:50 PM

Germany's Maas Praises Chile Constitutional Referendum as 'Good Day for Democracy'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Germany sees a Chilean referendum in which a majority supported rewriting the Pinochet-era constitution as a historic day for democracy in Latin America, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

"Yesterday's constitutional referendum in #Chile was a good day for democracy in #LatinAmerica.

Congratulations to all Chileans who participated - also from [Germany] - in the historic vote. The clear result is a good basis for the process towards a new constitution," Maas said, as quoted by the Foreign Ministry on Twitter.

On Sunday, over 78 percent of Chilean voters voted in favor of drafting a new constitution, preliminary results show after 99.85 of votes were counted. A constitution reform was one of the central demands of last year's social protests in the country.

