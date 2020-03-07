UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Maas Promises Cooperation To New Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 01:10 AM

Germany's Maas Promises Cooperation to New Ukrainian Foreign Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas promised close cooperation to Ukraine's new top diplomat, Dmytro Kuleba, in a phone call on Friday, the German Foreign Office said.

"Looking forward to close collaboration. Germany stands ready to continue its support for reform agenda and for peace in Eastern Ukraine," the ministry cited him as saying.

The Ukrainian parliament backed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's push this week to oust the prime minister and most of the cabinet. Kuleba, the former vice premier in charge of European integration, was picked to head the Foreign Ministry.

He tweeted that his conversation with Maas was "as warm as Ukraine's & Germany's friendship." They agreed to meet in person at the nearest opportunity to discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Foreign Office Ukraine Parliament German Germany Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

HBL PSLV: Kings vs Sultans match abandoned due to ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 outbreak: Estimated loss of up to US$ 50 ..

2 hours ago

Death Toll From Kabul Attack Rises to 32 - Reports

2 hours ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah Visits Those Injur ..

2 hours ago

Passengers on cruise ship off California await cor ..

2 hours ago

Higher education quality to be improved for better ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.