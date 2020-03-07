BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas promised close cooperation to Ukraine's new top diplomat, Dmytro Kuleba, in a phone call on Friday, the German Foreign Office said.

"Looking forward to close collaboration. Germany stands ready to continue its support for reform agenda and for peace in Eastern Ukraine," the ministry cited him as saying.

The Ukrainian parliament backed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's push this week to oust the prime minister and most of the cabinet. Kuleba, the former vice premier in charge of European integration, was picked to head the Foreign Ministry.

He tweeted that his conversation with Maas was "as warm as Ukraine's & Germany's friendship." They agreed to meet in person at the nearest opportunity to discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.