Germany's Maas Questions Russian Commitment To Solving Navalny Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 10:46 PM

Germany's Maas Questions Russian Commitment to Solving Navalny Case

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday he doubted that Russia wanted to get to the bottom of a suspected attempt on the life of opposition blogger Alexey Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday he doubted that Russia wanted to get to the bottom of a suspected attempt on the life of opposition blogger Alexey Navalny.

President Vladimir Putin said during an annual press conference that Russia was ready to contribute to the probe into Navalny's alleged poisoning but wanted Germany to share its findings.

"There were many opportunities to clarify what happened to Navalny in Russia or at least open an inquiry. This did not happen. We seriously doubt that Russia is ready to do it," Maas told reporters.

Navalny was airlifted to a German clinic in August after falling into a coma in the Russian city of Omsk. Russian doctors linked his condition to a metabolic disorder, but the German government said there were traces of a weapons-grade toxin in his samples.

