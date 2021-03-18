(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Thursday refused to comment about harsh remarks made by US President Joe Biden's about Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that giving opinions about statements made by the US leader is not his job.

"It's not my job to comment on the remarks of the American president," Maas said during a briefing in Berlin.

In his interview with ABC news, Biden said Putin would have to "pay a price" for alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election. The US leader was also asked if he considers the Russian president a "killer" and he agreed.