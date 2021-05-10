UrduPoint.com
Germany's Maas Says Afghanistan Must Uphold Democratic Achievements To Qualify For EU Aid

Mon 10th May 2021 | 03:37 PM

Afghanistan will be eligible for EU assistance only if the country does not squander its democratic achievements, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Afghanistan will be eligible for EU assistance only if the country does not squander its democratic achievements, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

"We will always point out to Afghan officials that the assistance that we provide is contingent upon [guarantees] that the achievements of the last 20 years, related to nation-building, rights of women, education, will not be sacrificed," Maas told journalist ahead of a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

Nevertheless, the minister noted the importance of helping the Afghan government.

"We will continue providing resources to restore civilian infrastructure and will use all means that are at our disposal so that the ongoing peace talks reach their conclusion. Only that can guarantee peaceful feature in Afghanistan," Maas stated.

In April, US President Joe Biden declared that Washington would begin withdrawing its troops, starting May 1 and finish by September 11. Since then, all other NATO members announced withdrawing their forces as well.

Meanwhile, the intra-Afghan negotiations are still underway in Doha.

