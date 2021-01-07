UrduPoint.com
Germany's Maas Says China Reneged On Hong Kong Promises

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 01:10 AM

Germany's Maas Says China Reneged on Hong Kong Promises

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas accused China on Wednesday of breaking a promise it had made to Hong Kong to guarantee its special status under the "one country, two systems" scheme.

More than 50 anti-Beijing activists and politicians were detained during morning raids in the city, renewing concerns about China's national security law, which punishes subversion and separatism.

"The news about detentions ...

confirms concerns that we have voiced ever since the law to protect the national security came into force in July: that the law will be used to quash opposition and criticism ... China is drifting further away from promises it made to Hong Kong," Maas said in a statement.

He demanded that the Chinese government abide by its international obligations as enshrined in the Basic Law, a document that stipulates that people in Hong Kong must be guaranteed freedom of assembly and freedom of speech.

