(@imziishan)

German top diplomat Heiko Maas said Wednesday that he had discussed the situation around the reporters from the Deutsche Welle media outlet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) German top diplomat Heiko Maas said Wednesday that he had discussed the situation around the reporters from the Deutsche Welle media outlet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"We had concrete and detailed discussions about it... We cannot understand why work of Deutsche Welle employees is obstructed, why they are arrested. From the point of view of freedom of media, from our point of view, this is incomprehensible. It is unrealistic, neither now nor in the future, to believe that Germany or the German media want to somehow influence domestic political development [in other countries]. This is not their task," Maas told a press conference after talks with Lavrov in Moscow.

The Russian foreign minister, however, noted that he was unaware of any arrests of Deutsche Welle journalists during their coverage of Moscow protests over the past weeks.

Earlier in August, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow would provide all the necessary information to the governments of the United States and Germany on how their diplomatic staff and media interfered in Russian affairs when reporting on illegal rallies in Moscow. According to Zakharova, German state-funded broadcaster Deutsche Welle was covering the protests in Moscow in an "anti-journalistic" way by appealing to people in Moscow to take to the streets.

Unsanctioned rallies, organized by the opposition, took place in downtown Moscow on July 27 and August 3, with protesters taking to the streets in order to support independent nominees who have been disqualified from running in the elections to the city legislature, scheduled for September 8.