BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The eastern Ukrainian peace process is heading into a critical stage in both Minsk and Normandy formats, which bring together the warring parties and the four European leaders, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Monday.

"This format and the Minsk process are at a critical stage. That's why, I think, we will see very soon whether there will again be progress and whether Minsk accords will ever be fully implemented by both sides... If not, we will be dealing with a frozen conflict and we want to avoid this at all costs," he said.

Maas said in a video conference held by the German Atlantic Society that he did not believe that all progress in the talks had been lately "reduced to zero." He said Chancellor Angela Merkel had been talking with the Russia and Ukrainian presidents.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine flared earlier this month after the West accused Russia of amassing troops on the Ukrainian border. The Russian presidential spokesman said troops had been moved within the Russian territory.