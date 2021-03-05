UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Maas Says EU Might Impose Sanctions Against Those Responsible For Myanmar Unrest

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 12:17 AM

Germany's Maas Says EU Might Impose Sanctions Against Those Responsible For Myanmar Unrest

The European Union has prepared a set of sanctions targeting those responsible for the coup in Myanmar and the subsequent violence, and might impose them when the situation permits, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) The European Union has prepared a set of sanctions targeting those responsible for the coup in Myanmar and the subsequent violence, and might impose them when the situation permits, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday.

In a thread of tweets, the diplomat called for the release of all political prisoners and the return to "democratically legitimized institutions."

"At the EU Council of Foreign Ministers, we cleared the way for targeted sanctions that we can adopt in a timely manner.

We deliberately target decision-makers in the military. Important: these are measures that do not affect the population, which is already suffering," Maas also tweeted.

The Southeast Asian nation has been ravaged by rallies since February 1, when the military ousted the civilian government alleging it rigged the election, and declared a year-long state of emergency.

Earlier, UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener said that Wednesday was the bloodiest day since the military coup, with the single-day death toll standing at 38.

Related Topics

Election United Nations German European Union Myanmar February All Government Asia

Recent Stories

Global Village breaks 16th Guinness World Records ..

3 minutes ago

Israel starts vaccinating Palestinians with work p ..

29 minutes ago

How vaccines became ammunition in global diplomacy ..

29 minutes ago

US won't reach 'maximum employment' this year: Pow ..

31 minutes ago

'Wisdom Prevailed' as IAEA Scraps Resolution on Ir ..

1 minute ago

EU Eager to 'Micromanage' Russia Politics Via Sanc ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.