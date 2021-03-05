The European Union has prepared a set of sanctions targeting those responsible for the coup in Myanmar and the subsequent violence, and might impose them when the situation permits, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) The European Union has prepared a set of sanctions targeting those responsible for the coup in Myanmar and the subsequent violence, and might impose them when the situation permits, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday.

In a thread of tweets, the diplomat called for the release of all political prisoners and the return to "democratically legitimized institutions."

"At the EU Council of Foreign Ministers, we cleared the way for targeted sanctions that we can adopt in a timely manner.

We deliberately target decision-makers in the military. Important: these are measures that do not affect the population, which is already suffering," Maas also tweeted.

The Southeast Asian nation has been ravaged by rallies since February 1, when the military ousted the civilian government alleging it rigged the election, and declared a year-long state of emergency.

Earlier, UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener said that Wednesday was the bloodiest day since the military coup, with the single-day death toll standing at 38.