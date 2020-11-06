UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Maas Says EU Must Play Stronger Role In Arms Control

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 08:31 PM

Germany's Maas Says EU Must Play Stronger Role in Arms Control

The European Union should play a greater role in arms control, including in terms of shaping norms and standards of the military use of new technologies, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The European Union should play a greater role in arms control, including in terms of shaping norms and standards of the military use of new technologies, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday.

"My colleagues from the Czech Republic, Sweden, the Netherlands, Finland and I are advocating a stronger role for the European Union in arms control," Maas told the conference "Capturing Technology. Rethinking Arms Control."

According to the diplomat, with their military capacity, industrial potential and experience the EU and its member states "can shape norms and standards of the military use of new technologies.

"

As the first step, the minister suggested that the bloc develop a common approach to the "responsible military use of new technologies."

"We want to build a common European understating of future conflict," he added.

International arms control treaties have been unraveling over past years, with Russian and the United States bogged down in dead-end talks and failing to produce replacement documents as old Soviet-era treaties expire. Washington has recently proposed including China in future talks and treaties.

Related Topics

Technology Russia China Washington German European Union Czech Republic United States Sweden Finland Netherlands From

Recent Stories

Pakistan condemns gratuitous remarks of Indian CDS ..

2 minutes ago

Germany to Continue Cooperating With Kosovo Follow ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi ministry outlines conditions for foreign emp ..

3 minutes ago

Rs 108,700 fine imposed for profiteering, hoarding ..

6 minutes ago

EU Imposes 2nd Round of Sanctions Against Lukashen ..

6 minutes ago

Indian, Chinese Forces Remain in Contact Amid Dise ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.