BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The European Union should play a greater role in arms control, including in terms of shaping norms and standards of the military use of new technologies, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday.

"My colleagues from the Czech Republic, Sweden, the Netherlands, Finland and I are advocating a stronger role for the European Union in arms control," Maas told the conference "Capturing Technology. Rethinking Arms Control."

According to the diplomat, with their military capacity, industrial potential and experience the EU and its member states "can shape norms and standards of the military use of new technologies.

As the first step, the minister suggested that the bloc develop a common approach to the "responsible military use of new technologies."

"We want to build a common European understating of future conflict," he added.

International arms control treaties have been unraveling over past years, with Russian and the United States bogged down in dead-end talks and failing to produce replacement documents as old Soviet-era treaties expire. Washington has recently proposed including China in future talks and treaties.