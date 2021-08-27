BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas announced the next phase of the evacuation from Kabul on Thursday evening, hours after the armed forces shut the airlift down.

"Our work will continue until all those in Afghanistan who are our responsibility are safe. That's why our rescue operation is entering a new phase," he told a news conference.

Maas estimated that more than 5,300 people were airlifted from Afghanistan since Monday last week. The last military jets carried German troops and diplomats to the Uzbek capital Tashkent on Thursday.

"We are working intensively to create new opportunities for departure ” either on civil aircraft or by land to neighboring countries," he explained.

Maas will travel to the region on Sunday to secure help from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Qatar and Turkey. He said German embassies were instructed to assist Afghans cleared for relocation to Germany on their journey.