Germany's Maas Says Neither US Nor China Set Example For Coronavirus Response

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 11:41 PM

Germany's Maas Says Neither US Nor China Set Example for Coronavirus Response

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has criticized the US and Chinese response to the coronavirus outbreak as two extremes that should not be followed in Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has criticized the US and Chinese response to the coronavirus outbreak as two extremes that should not be followed in Europe.

"China has taken some very authoritarian measures, while in the US, the virus was played down for a long time. There are two extremes, neither of which can be a model for Europe," he said in an interview with Der Spiegel magazine.

He said President Donald Trump's "America First" policy may yet backfire as countries scramble to secure protective gear and other medical supplies for their health systems. Last week, Germany accused the US of piracy for blocking shipments of essential supplies to Europe.

"The Trump administration's trade disputes have certainly not resulted in international supply chains now helping to remedy the lack of protective equipment in the US.

It shows once again: Hollowing out international connections comes at a high price," Maas said.

At the same time, the diplomat defended Germany's initial reaction to the outbreak, which was to ban medical exports, comparing it to the plane rule that advises passengers to put on their mask first before helping others.

Italy, which is the world's worst hit country in terms of virus-related deaths, has complained about being left in the lurch by the European Union at the start of the pandemic. Russia and China were the first to answer its call for help, sending vital supplies and disinfection teams.

