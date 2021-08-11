(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, commenting on the detention of a UK citizen in Germany on suspicion of working for the Russian intelligence, called espionage against allies on German territory "absolutely unacceptable," adding that he had not yet discussed this case with colleagues from the UK and Russia.

"I have not yet spoken with my colleagues [the foreign ministers of the United Kingdom and Russia], because there is a very new development (of events), but we are, of course, in close contact with the Attorney General, who will further investigate this. We take information about the intelligence activities of the detainee in the interests of the Russian intelligence with extreme seriousness, because intelligence activities against a close ally on the German territory are absolutely unacceptable, and we are in solidarity with our UK friends," he said at a press conference.

He added that the foreign ministry would closely follow the progress of the investigation.

"And where it is required and necessary and possible, we will provide support," the minister added.

A UK citizen was detained in Germany on suspicion of working for the Russian intelligence, the press service of the German Prosecutor General's Office said earlier. He is suspected of having collaborated with the Russian secret service since November 2020 at the latest, caught red-handed by an employee of the UK Embassy in Berlin. He was detained on August 10 in the city of Potsdam, searches were carried out in the suspect's apartment and workplace.