BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday, the first anniversary of the presidential election in Belarus that opponents say was fradulent, that the Belarusian government has completely lost political and moral legitimacy, and promised his support to dissidents.

"It is clear that a regime that arrests tens of thousands of its citizens owing to peaceful protests, locking them away, torturing them and forcing them into exile, has lost all political and moral legitimacy," he said in a statement.

Maas praised Belarusian opposition leaders for taking on Lukashenko and assured all government critics that Berlin and Brussels would not allow them to be silenced.

Aside from political support, he said, Germany will give "practical assistance" to Belarusian civil society.

Monday marks a year since Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko secured a sixth term in a vote that the Western-backed opposition decried as a sham. Mass protests that followed led to nationwide unrest and a police crackdown.

For its part, Minsk has repeatedly stated that it is Western countries that are to blame for the protests in Belarus.