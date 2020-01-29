UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Maas Says US Peace Initiative For Mideast Raises Questions

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 01:40 AM

Germany's Maas Says US Peace Initiative for Mideast Raises Questions

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Tuesday that the US peace plan for the middle East raised questions that he would want to discuss with EU partners.

"The initiative raises questions that we will now discuss with our partners in the European Union... These include how to get parties to the conflict involved in the peace process," he said.

US President Donald Trump unveiled what he describes as a "deal of the century" during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It would allow Israel to keep most of its illegal settlements and recognize Jerusalem as its undivided capital.

Maas indicated that any Israeli-Palestinian peace deal would have to comply with internationally recognized parameters that include a mutually acceptable two-state solution. Palestinians rejected the plan even before it was made public.

Related Topics

Century Prime Minister Israel German European Union Trump Jerusalem Middle East

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

1 minute ago

Poor visibility warning

1 minute ago

UAE Innovation Month to run on February 1-29

16 minutes ago

UAE Innovation Month to run on February 1-29

16 minutes ago

West Bank, Gaza to Have High Speed Rail Connection ..

2 hours ago

Middle East Peace Plan Worthless Without Israel-Pa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.