BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Tuesday that the US peace plan for the middle East raised questions that he would want to discuss with EU partners.

"The initiative raises questions that we will now discuss with our partners in the European Union... These include how to get parties to the conflict involved in the peace process," he said.

US President Donald Trump unveiled what he describes as a "deal of the century" during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It would allow Israel to keep most of its illegal settlements and recognize Jerusalem as its undivided capital.

Maas indicated that any Israeli-Palestinian peace deal would have to comply with internationally recognized parameters that include a mutually acceptable two-state solution. Palestinians rejected the plan even before it was made public.