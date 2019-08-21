German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who came to Moscow for a two-day visit on Wednesday, told reporters that he was looking forward to immersing himself in the Russian culture

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who came to Moscow for a two-day visit on Wednesday, told reporters that he was looking forward to immersing himself in the Russian culture.

"While highly valuing the exchange of views today, I am very excited about tomorrow that I will spend in Moscow, enjoying its culture and learning rich history of Moscow and Russia, which is also important for our bilateral cooperation," he said at a press conference.

Earlier in the day, Maas met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for talks that largely centered on politics, including the recent developments in Ukraine, Syria, the Strait of Hormuz as well as challenges to the international security and stability.