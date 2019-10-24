German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Thursday that he would fly to Ankara on October 26 in an effort to find an internationally acceptable solution for northern Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Thursday that he would fly to Ankara on October 26 in an effort to find an internationally acceptable solution for northern Syria

Germany feels sidelined by a deal sealed by Russia and Turkey this Tuesday that halted the Turkish incursion into northern Syria. Kurdish militias were given 150 hours to withdraw from the border area, which will be patrolled by Russian, Turkish and Syrian government forces.

"I will travel to Ankara on Saturday to make this clear: Turkey must abide by the ceasefire and international rules when it deals with refugees and support the political process, instead of torpedoing it," Maas said in the German parliament.

The minister argued that realistic solutions for the Syrian crisis require "at least some international cooperation."

"That's why we support an intensive political process in Syria under the leadership of the UN," he added.

A day before Turkey and Russia reached the breakthrough deal, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer proposed creating a security zone in northern Syria. She said Wednesday she wanted a UN mandate for it.