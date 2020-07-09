UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Maas, Scholz Decline To Attend Washington G7 Ministerial In Late July - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Germany's Maas, Scholz Decline to Attend Washington G7 Ministerial in Late July - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The German foreign and finance ministers have declined the invitation to attend a G7 meeting in Washington on July 29, Der Spiegel reported on Thursday, citing German and US government sources.

According to the magazine, Berlin offered to send deputy ministers instead of Heiko Maas and Olaf Scholz.

The other G7 members appear to have shunned the invitation too.

The US government reportedly did not even consider the option of a video conference and finally canceled the planned ministerial earlier in the week.

In late May, Chancellor Angela Merkel notably rejected President Donald Trump's invitation to attend the summit in person in June due to the pandemic. The US has since had to push back the gathering until at least September.

Related Topics

Washington German Trump Berlin Angela Merkel May June July September Government

Recent Stories

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 145 applied techno ..

2 hours ago

Infinix Joins Hands with DOW to Further the Fight ..

3 hours ago

Asia Cup 2020 to be postponed

3 hours ago

Al-Othaimeen Meets GCC Secretary General

3 hours ago

WHO, DGHS donated equipments to Khyber Teaching Ho ..

32 minutes ago

4129 COVID-19 patients recovered in Rawalpindi

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.