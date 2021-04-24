BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told a virtual panel on the 2011 Arab Spring on Friday that he remained optimistic about Libya's prospects for achieving a lasting peace, ten years after it plunged into a civil war.

"I am optimistic when it comes to Libya, although the last few months made me think on occasion that nothing would come out of this. But, at present, Libya is a rare positive example that gives me hope that we will be able to bring the conflict... to a conclusion by the end of this year," he said.

Maas told the EuropaCamp 2021 conference panel that the Berlin-hosted peace dialogue was aimed at convincing what he called spoilers against supplying Libya's rival administrations with troops and weapons.

Libya has been roiled by chaos ever since a NATO-backed uprising ousted and killed the North African nation's long-time ruler, Muammar Gaddafi. The UN helped set up a government in Tripoli in 2015 that was immediately challenged by eastern-based forces. It was replaced in February by a transitional authority that is expected to lead the country toward a general election in December.