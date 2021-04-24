UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Maas Shares Upbeat Outlook On Libyan Peace

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 12:20 AM

Germany's Maas Shares Upbeat Outlook on Libyan Peace

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told a virtual panel on the 2011 Arab Spring on Friday that he remained optimistic about Libya's prospects for achieving a lasting peace, ten years after it plunged into a civil war.

"I am optimistic when it comes to Libya, although the last few months made me think on occasion that nothing would come out of this. But, at present, Libya is a rare positive example that gives me hope that we will be able to bring the conflict... to a conclusion by the end of this year," he said.

Maas told the EuropaCamp 2021 conference panel that the Berlin-hosted peace dialogue was aimed at convincing what he called spoilers against supplying Libya's rival administrations with troops and weapons.

Libya has been roiled by chaos ever since a NATO-backed uprising ousted and killed the North African nation's long-time ruler, Muammar Gaddafi. The UN helped set up a government in Tripoli in 2015 that was immediately challenged by eastern-based forces. It was replaced in February by a transitional authority that is expected to lead the country toward a general election in December.

Related Topics

United Nations German Tripoli Lead Libya February December 2015 Government Arab Election 2018

Recent Stories

UAEFA Chairman, Iraqi Youth and Sport Minister dis ..

8 minutes ago

UN Envoy Staying in Chad After President's Funeral ..

1 hour ago

Berlin Refuses to Comment on Russia's Proposal to ..

1 hour ago

Online training session held in Bakhtawar Cadet Co ..

1 hour ago

Micro smart lockdown in 3 localities of dist Kemar ..

1 hour ago

French Interior Ministry Strengthening Security Me ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.